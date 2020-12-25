Facts

14:16 25.12.2020

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russian mercenaries in Donbas have violated the ceasefire regime five times, with two Ukrainian servicemen reported as wounded in action as a result of shelling attacks and detonation on an unknown explosive device, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said.

"Over the past day, on December 24, in the area of the Joint Forces Operation, five violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded near three settlements. Not far from Vodyiane, in different directions, the enemy opened fire from 82-caliber mortars and automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers. The Russian occupation troops fired from automatic heavy grenade launchers and small arms, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded during the shelling attack, and another member of the Joint Forces was wounded as a result of an explosion on an unknown explosive device near Krasnohorivka. Both defenders received medical assistance and they were promptly delivered to medical institutions," the JFO staff said on its Facebook page on Friday morning.

The JFO headquarters noted that the Ukrainian military had given the enemy an adequate response.

