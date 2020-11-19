Zelensky says his retest for COVID-19 still positive, he feeling better

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said his retest for coronavirus (COVID-19) has so far been positive, and he continues to remain in self-isolation.

"My retest, unfortunately, is still positive, but I continue to work every day. This is my job. The only difference is that I work not on Bankova Street, but on Academician Zabolotny Street [where the Feofaniya clinical hospital is located]," he said in his blog on Wednesday.

Zelensky said he feels better. "The smells are back today. Strength is returning. The temperature is dropping. The desire to return to live work is rising," he said.

Zelensky expressed the hope that the next video will be recorded from outside the hospital.