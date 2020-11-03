Facts

15:26 03.11.2020

Rada registers bill to increase quorum in Constitutional Court from 12 to 17 people

The adoption of a decision in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine with a quorum of 17 instead of 12 judges will help to return to the legal direction, First Deputy Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (the Holos faction) said.

"Our demand is to create conditions under which the Constitutional Court will be able to make decisions only by consensus, raising the quorum in the Constitutional Court from 12 to 17 people. Such a bill has already been registered," Yurchyshyn said at the parliament's plenary session on Tuesday.

According to the MP, such a decision will force the Constitutional Court to work legally within the Constitution.

The bill on amendments to Article 10 of the law of Ukraine on the Constitutional Court of Ukraine was registered under number 4311. The document card appeared on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The initiators of the bill are 47 MPs of the Servant of the People and the Holos factions, including Yurchyshyn and deputy head of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Korniyenko.

The text of the bill has not yet been made public.

