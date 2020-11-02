Facts

18:18 02.11.2020

Constitutional Court fails to rule on interpretation of provisions of Constitution regarding land, discussion to continue at next session – source

The Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on Monday did not pass a decision on the application seeking to interpret the provisions of the Constitution regarding land as the main national wealth, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday evening.

"On Monday, no decision was made regarding this application," the source said, adding that consideration will continue at the next session, the date of which is not yet known.

As reported, the Constitutional Court on November 2 considered the issue of the official interpretation of the provisions of the Constitution concerning the ownership of land. The author of the constitutional application explained the need to interpret the concept of "land" as an object of legal ownership of the Ukrainian people "by the fact that the Basic Law specifies two different ownership rights to land: as a natural object – the ownership of the Ukrainian people, and as an object of civil rights, property of citizens and legal entities/

Earlier that day, the judge of the Constitutional Court, Ihor Slidenko, said that at 12:00, the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court continued considering the constitutional application, the essence of which is only the interpretation of the provisions of the Constitution – land as the main national wealth.

Interfax-Ukraine
