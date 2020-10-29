It's not just in decision on anti-corruption bodies, but in targeted actions of certain persons to undermine national security – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky states that a number of individuals are taking targeted actions to undermine the social contract and to threaten the national security of the country after the Constitutional Court (CC) makes a decision on the activities of anti-corruption bodies.

"We must urgently respond to the situation that developed after the Constitutional Court made a decision on the submission of a group of deputies regarding certain provisions of the anti-corruption law and Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The point is not only in this decision, but also in the targeted actions of certain persons on undermining the social contract in Ukraine and creating a real threat to the national security and defense of our state," Zelensky said at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on Thursday.

"We must not allow the street to start solving this problem at its own discretion, nor that this or any other decision of the Constitutional Court is used by the enemies of Ukraine to discredit our country abroad," the head of the Ukrainian state said.