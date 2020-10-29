Zelensky appeals to law enforcement bodies with request to investigate possible impact on Constitutional Court's decision-making

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has asked law enforcement officers to investigate the circumstances that led to the adoption by the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CC) of a decision on the unconstitutionality of a number of provisions of anti-corruption legislation.

"The main questions are why this decision of the Constitutional Court appeared at all, what incentives we see in this decision, what legal framework fell under the decision of the Constitutional Court and why. And, frankly speaking, I want to say on my own behalf – this influence on the work of the Constitutional Court, here I would like to ask our law enforcement agencies so that we get all the details that led to this decision. And, in principle, the work of the Constitutional Court, their decisions over the past months, what we see with you, and so on," Zelensky said a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on Thursday.