Finance Ministry to appeal Pechersky court decision in dispute between Surkis and PrivatBank by Sept 9

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an appeal against the decision of the Kyiv Pechersky District Court on the full satisfaction of the statement of the companies of the Surkis brothers in a dispute with state-controlled PrivatBank (Kyiv) for $347 million.

An informed source told Interfax-Ukraine that the Ministry of Finance plans to file an appeal by September 9.

Late in the evening on September 2, the Kyiv Pechersky District Court fully satisfied the statement of the companies of the Surkis brothers on the procedure for executing the court decision of 2017 on the obligation of PrivatBank to service their deposits placed before the bank's nationalization on its accounts in the Cypriot branch. The total amount of claims against the bank, determined by the court, is $347.374 million (of which about $102 million is interest calculated at a rate of 13% per annum).

According to the position of PrivatBank, the relevant agreements of the Surkis' offshore companies are considered fulfilled today, since in 2016, during the nationalization, they were exchanged for additionally issued shares.