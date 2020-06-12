Molecular Biology and Genetics Institute developing multi-test systems for diagnosis of COVID-19 during seasonal flu – Liashko

The Institute of Molecular Biology and Genetics (IMBG) is developing multi-test systems for the diagnosis of COVID-19 against seasonal flu-like illnesses, said Viktor Liashko, the Deputy Minister of Health and Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine.

"Influenza-like diseases span about 200 viruses. We actively cooperate with our academic institutes. IMBG has developed test systems [for diagnosing COVID-19 by PCR method]. Today it is developing a multi-test system that will allow us to conduct certain tests and will show percentage content of those viruses that circulate during this period of increased viral diseases," he said on the NV Radio on Thursday.

Commenting on the likelihood of a second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, Liashko noted that it will be more likely during the seasonal growth of influenza and flu-like illnesses.

"It is this second wave that we fear. Then there may be serious growth of incidences. In such cases, the combination of infections is possible, and it will be difficult to diagnose which pathogen caused the disease: flu or coronavirus," he said.