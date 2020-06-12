Facts

11:25 12.06.2020

Molecular Biology and Genetics Institute developing multi-test systems for diagnosis of COVID-19 during seasonal flu – Liashko

1 min read
Molecular Biology and Genetics Institute developing multi-test systems for diagnosis of COVID-19 during seasonal flu – Liashko

The Institute of Molecular Biology and Genetics (IMBG) is developing multi-test systems for the diagnosis of COVID-19 against seasonal flu-like illnesses, said Viktor Liashko, the Deputy Minister of Health and Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine.

"Influenza-like diseases span about 200 viruses. We actively cooperate with our academic institutes. IMBG has developed test systems [for diagnosing COVID-19 by PCR method]. Today it is developing a multi-test system that will allow us to conduct certain tests and will show percentage content of those viruses that circulate during this period of increased viral diseases," he said on the NV Radio on Thursday.

Commenting on the likelihood of a second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, Liashko noted that it will be more likely during the seasonal growth of influenza and flu-like illnesses.

"It is this second wave that we fear. Then there may be serious growth of incidences. In such cases, the combination of infections is possible, and it will be difficult to diagnose which pathogen caused the disease: flu or coronavirus," he said.

Tags: #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:59 12.06.2020
Zelensky's spouse reports her positive test for COVID-19, while president has negative result

Zelensky's spouse reports her positive test for COVID-19, while president has negative result

10:43 09.06.2020
Ukraine registers 394 new COVID-19 cases, 217 recoveries, 13 deaths from disease in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 394 new COVID-19 cases, 217 recoveries, 13 deaths from disease in past 24 hours

12:25 06.06.2020
Klitschko: Another 83 Kyiv residents infected with COVID-19, with 11 doctors among them

Klitschko: Another 83 Kyiv residents infected with COVID-19, with 11 doctors among them

11:40 06.06.2020
Ukraine records 550 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 440 recoveries, 15 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 550 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 440 recoveries, 15 deaths – NSDC

15:34 03.06.2020
South Korea hands 20,000 tests on COVID-19 over to Ukraine – MFA

South Korea hands 20,000 tests on COVID-19 over to Ukraine – MFA

09:20 03.06.2020
Ukraine records over past day 483 new cases of COVID-19, eight deaths, 362 recoveries – NSDC

Ukraine records over past day 483 new cases of COVID-19, eight deaths, 362 recoveries – NSDC

12:32 29.05.2020
Another 23 coronavirus-infected servicemen identified in Ukrainian Armed Forces – Medical Forces

Another 23 coronavirus-infected servicemen identified in Ukrainian Armed Forces – Medical Forces

09:34 29.05.2020
Ukraine records 429 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 495 recoveries, 10 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 429 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 495 recoveries, 10 deaths – NSDC

17:59 27.05.2020
Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

09:20 27.05.2020
Ukraine records 321 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 420 recoveries, 14 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 321 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 420 recoveries, 14 deaths – NSDC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky wants to return Crimean issue on agenda, as war in Donbas began in Crimea – conversation with Swedish PM

Zelensky's spouse reports her positive test for COVID-19, while president has negative result

Zelensky appoints new Zaporizhia region governor

Bohdan says Zelensky traded dreams about 'a country of happy people' without corruption for a 'warm bath' and allows himself to be manipulated

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

Zelensky wants to return Crimean issue on agenda, as war in Donbas began in Crimea – conversation with Swedish PM

Zelensky appoints new Zaporizhia region governor

Ukraine's Defense Ministry developing program of transfer to advanced weapons – Taran

Bohdan says Zelensky traded dreams about 'a country of happy people' without corruption for a 'warm bath' and allows himself to be manipulated

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukraine committed to preserve SAPO autonomy, NABU independence by providing it with equipment for 'communication interception' – IMF memo

Constitutional Court receives MPs' motion on compliance with Constitution of bank law necessary for cooperation with IMF

Zelensky: U.S. assistance to Ukraine on defense is another sign of strong strategic partnership of countries

U.S. Congress allocates $250 mln to assist Ukraine in defense

Activist Sternenko served notice of suspicion for premeditated murder, cold weapons possession – SBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD