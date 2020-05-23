Ukraine sees 432 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 344 recoveries, 17 deaths – NSDC

A total of 432 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day, 17 people died, 344 recovered, while a day earlier 442 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, on May 21 there were about 476 new cases.

Some 13,046 people are infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 71 people more than the day before, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) said on Saturday morning.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a press briefing on Saturday morning that 442 new patients include 60 children and 93 medical workers. A total of 106 patients have been hospitalized.

As many as 1,494 children and 4,000 medical workers have fallen ill with coronavirus by now.

According to Stepanov, 10,527 PCR tests were performed in Ukraine over the past day.