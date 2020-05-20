Ukraine over past day records 354 new cases of COVID-19, 323 recoveries, 16 deaths

Ukraine sees an increase of 354 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease over the past day, 16 deaths, 323 recoveries, while a day earlier 260 new cases of virus infection were reported, and in the morning of May 18 there were about 325 new cases, the Ministry of Health reported.

"Over the past day, 354 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Ukraine, 28 of them in children and 61 in medical workers. Some 112 people were hospitalized in health facilities, 323 people recovered, 16 patients died in past 24 hours," said Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov at a briefing on Wednesday morning.

According to him, the number of people infected on a cumulative total is 19,230 (including 1,376 children and 3,757 doctors), of which 564 cases are fatal, and 5,955 cases of recoveries.