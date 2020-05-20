Facts

09:38 20.05.2020

Ukraine over past day records 354 new cases of COVID-19, 323 recoveries, 16 deaths

1 min read
Ukraine over past day records 354 new cases of COVID-19, 323 recoveries, 16 deaths

Ukraine sees an increase of 354 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease over the past day, 16 deaths, 323 recoveries, while a day earlier 260 new cases of virus infection were reported, and in the morning of May 18 there were about 325 new cases, the Ministry of Health reported.

"Over the past day, 354 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Ukraine, 28 of them in children and 61 in medical workers. Some 112 people were hospitalized in health facilities, 323 people recovered, 16 patients died in past 24 hours," said Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov at a briefing on Wednesday morning.

According to him, the number of people infected on a cumulative total is 19,230 (including 1,376 children and 3,757 doctors), of which 564 cases are fatal, and 5,955 cases of recoveries.

Tags: #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:59 20.05.2020
Ukraine receives $15.5 mln in aid from U.S. to fight against COVID-19 – U.S. Dept of State

Ukraine receives $15.5 mln in aid from U.S. to fight against COVID-19 – U.S. Dept of State

13:09 19.05.2020
Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

10:04 19.05.2020
Ukraine registers 260 new cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths, 356 recoveries; thus 12,696 active cases of disease – NSDC

Ukraine registers 260 new cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths, 356 recoveries; thus 12,696 active cases of disease – NSDC

10:29 14.05.2020
Ukraine registers 422 COVID-19 ill over past 24 hours, 17 fatalities, 427 recoveries; overall 12,248 active cases – NSDC

Ukraine registers 422 COVID-19 ill over past 24 hours, 17 fatalities, 427 recoveries; overall 12,248 active cases – NSDC

10:31 13.05.2020
Number of patients with COVID-19 decreases, due to recovery of patients in Kyiv, 13 regions of Ukraine – NSDC

Number of patients with COVID-19 decreases, due to recovery of patients in Kyiv, 13 regions of Ukraine – NSDC

14:34 11.05.2020
Quarantine restrictions mitigation begins in Ukraine

Quarantine restrictions mitigation begins in Ukraine

14:31 11.05.2020
Ukrainian medical drugs for treatment of COVID-19 being tested in Germany – ambassador

Ukrainian medical drugs for treatment of COVID-19 being tested in Germany – ambassador

11:39 11.05.2020
Kyiv mayor reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, incl. 6 in medical workers, in past 24 hours

Kyiv mayor reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, incl. 6 in medical workers, in past 24 hours

11:26 11.05.2020
Ukraine registers in past 24 hours 416 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fatalities, 228 recoveries, 11,952 active cases

Ukraine registers in past 24 hours 416 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fatalities, 228 recoveries, 11,952 active cases

16:35 07.05.2020
Rada passes law to increase ability of health care system to counteract COVID-19

Rada passes law to increase ability of health care system to counteract COVID-19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ZELENSKY NORMANDY FORMAT

Normandy format meeting should take place after COVID-19 pandemic is over – Zelensky

TCG REZNIKOV

Zelensky ready for meeting in Normandy format, Paris agreements not being fulfilled – Reznikov

RAZUMKOV DERKACH AUDIO MATERIALS

Parliamentarians initiate creation of temporary investigation commission on audio materials made public by MP Derkach – Razumkov

KULEBA BERLIN YERMAK

Kuleba, Yermak to visit Berlin on June 2 – source

MEDICAL REFORM STEPANOV

Second stage of medical reform launch based on specious calculations – health minister

LATEST

Normandy format meeting should take place after COVID-19 pandemic is over – Zelensky

Zelensky ready for meeting in Normandy format, Paris agreements not being fulfilled – Reznikov

No casualties reported amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Parliamentarians initiate creation of temporary investigation commission on audio materials made public by MP Derkach – Razumkov

Individual licensing for medical practice should be introduced in Ukraine – Stepanov

Kuleba, Yermak to visit Berlin on June 2 – source

Parliament submits media bill for repeated first reading

Second stage of medical reform launch based on specious calculations – health minister

SBU: The interview with Poklonskaya, Girkin was the initiative of Gordon and is being studied as possible extra evidence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Ukroboronprom tests latest radar station

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD