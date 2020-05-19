Facts

10:04 19.05.2020

Ukraine registers 260 new cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths, 356 recoveries; thus 12,696 active cases of disease – NSDC

1 min read
Ukraine registers 260 new cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths, 356 recoveries; thus 12,696 active cases of disease – NSDC

The number of cases of recovery from COVID-19 d in Ukraine over the past day exceeded the number of newly confirmed cases of the disease (356 against 260, respectively), but there are 13 fatalities among people who have been previously ill.

A day ago, it was reported about 325 new cases of COVID-19 for previous 24 hours, 433 new cases on May 17 that demonstrates tendency of decrease.

According to data published on the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on Tuesday morning, 12,696 people are sick in Ukraine now that is 109 less than a day ago.

Tags: #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:09 19.05.2020
Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

10:29 14.05.2020
Ukraine registers 422 COVID-19 ill over past 24 hours, 17 fatalities, 427 recoveries; overall 12,248 active cases – NSDC

Ukraine registers 422 COVID-19 ill over past 24 hours, 17 fatalities, 427 recoveries; overall 12,248 active cases – NSDC

10:31 13.05.2020
Number of patients with COVID-19 decreases, due to recovery of patients in Kyiv, 13 regions of Ukraine – NSDC

Number of patients with COVID-19 decreases, due to recovery of patients in Kyiv, 13 regions of Ukraine – NSDC

14:34 11.05.2020
Quarantine restrictions mitigation begins in Ukraine

Quarantine restrictions mitigation begins in Ukraine

14:31 11.05.2020
Ukrainian medical drugs for treatment of COVID-19 being tested in Germany – ambassador

Ukrainian medical drugs for treatment of COVID-19 being tested in Germany – ambassador

11:39 11.05.2020
Kyiv mayor reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, incl. 6 in medical workers, in past 24 hours

Kyiv mayor reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, incl. 6 in medical workers, in past 24 hours

11:26 11.05.2020
Ukraine registers in past 24 hours 416 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fatalities, 228 recoveries, 11,952 active cases

Ukraine registers in past 24 hours 416 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fatalities, 228 recoveries, 11,952 active cases

16:35 07.05.2020
Rada passes law to increase ability of health care system to counteract COVID-19

Rada passes law to increase ability of health care system to counteract COVID-19

09:48 07.05.2020
Ukraine registers 507 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 299 recoveries, 13 fatalities – Health minister

Ukraine registers 507 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 299 recoveries, 13 fatalities – Health minister

18:15 05.05.2020
EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

MEDICAL REFORM STEPANOV

Second stage of medical reform launch based on specious calculations – health minister

SBU GORDON

SBU: The interview with Poklonskaya, Girkin was the initiative of Gordon and is being studied as possible extra evidence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine

COVID 19 KLITSCHKO

Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

GIRKIN POKLONSKAYA GORDON

Gordon says interviews with Girkin, Poklonskaya can be used as materials for trial in The Hague

PGO OKUYEVA

Russian citizen who organized assassination of Okuyeva was notified on suspicion – PGO

LATEST

Second stage of medical reform launch based on specious calculations – health minister

SBU: The interview with Poklonskaya, Girkin was the initiative of Gordon and is being studied as possible extra evidence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Ukroboronprom tests latest radar station

Mayoral candidates need no political party flags – Arakhamia

Gordon says interviews with Girkin, Poklonskaya can be used as materials for trial in The Hague

Russian citizen who organized assassination of Okuyeva was notified on suspicion – PGO

Ukraine interested in learning U.S. experience in providing mental health services to war veterans

Impossible to stop local elections – Servant of the People

Wall partially collapses in five-storey residential building in Odesa, no info about victims reported yet – Emergency Service

Zelensky confirms appointment of Emine Dzhaparova as first deputy minister for foreign affairs

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD