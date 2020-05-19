Ukraine registers 260 new cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths, 356 recoveries; thus 12,696 active cases of disease – NSDC

The number of cases of recovery from COVID-19 d in Ukraine over the past day exceeded the number of newly confirmed cases of the disease (356 against 260, respectively), but there are 13 fatalities among people who have been previously ill.

A day ago, it was reported about 325 new cases of COVID-19 for previous 24 hours, 433 new cases on May 17 that demonstrates tendency of decrease.

According to data published on the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on Tuesday morning, 12,696 people are sick in Ukraine now that is 109 less than a day ago.