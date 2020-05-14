Shmyhal initiates investigation into issuance of mass permits for connecting power grid to Ukrenergo

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal initiates the creation of a working group under the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection, whose goal will be to issue a large number of permits for connecting power grids to NEC Ukrenergo, which became one of the reasons of the crisis in the energy market.

"I am ready to create a working group under the ministry that will find out how an unlimited number of permits for connecting the energy system had been issued, which led to such disbalances when we are forced to enter into difficult negotiations (with investors in renewable energy) and when very expensive green energy displaces low-cost nuclear energy," Shmyhal said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities on Tuesday, May 12.

"It is necessary to investigate and find out where it came from," the prime minister said.

He said that he supports the development of renewable energy, but its price should be reduced. "Green energy is very good, and we will approach it, but it should be low-cost," the prime minister said, adding that on Thursday he would meet with key stakeholders in the renewable energy sources market in order to discuss the terms of agreements for further industry development.

However, he did not exclude that amendments to the legislation would be adopted, allowing generations from renewable energy sources to sell their electricity under direct contracts.

The prime minister also said that Ukrenergo would be instructed to prepare a detailed report on the status of integration into ENTSO-E. "Let them prepare the current report concerning those procedures and completing the tasks of connecting ENTSO-E. At the same time, we will check the manageability of the company," Shmyhal said.