SkyUp makes over 100 special flights, returning home almost 19,000 Ukrainians within nine days

SkyUp Airlines (Kyiv), the Ukrainian airline, brought home almost 19,000 Ukrainians with special flights, more than 2,000 Ukrainians and foreigners were embarked to their countries of residence, co-owner of the company Oleksandr Alba said on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to him, for this purpose SkyUp aircrafts made over 100 special flights to 30 countries within nine days.

"We know that our fellow citizens still remain abroad and are ready to provide assistance for their return when the opportunity arises for this," he said.

As reported, SkyUp due to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers canceled all scheduled flights until April 24.

SkyUp LLC was registered in Kyiv in June 2016. The founder is ACS-Ukraine LLC of Tetiana and Yuriy Alba, who also own the JoinUp! tour operator.