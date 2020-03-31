Facts

14:50 31.03.2020

SkyUp makes over 100 special flights, returning home almost 19,000 Ukrainians within nine days

1 min read
SkyUp makes over 100 special flights, returning home almost 19,000 Ukrainians within nine days

SkyUp Airlines (Kyiv), the Ukrainian airline, brought home almost 19,000 Ukrainians with special flights, more than 2,000 Ukrainians and foreigners were embarked to their countries of residence, co-owner of the company Oleksandr Alba said on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to him, for this purpose SkyUp aircrafts made over 100 special flights to 30 countries within nine days.

"We know that our fellow citizens still remain abroad and are ready to provide assistance for their return when the opportunity arises for this," he said.

As reported, SkyUp due to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers canceled all scheduled flights until April 24.

SkyUp LLC was registered in Kyiv in June 2016. The founder is ACS-Ukraine LLC of Tetiana and Yuriy Alba, who also own the JoinUp! tour operator.

Tags: #skyup
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:26 19.03.2020
SkyUp to carry out charter flights from Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Lisbon to Kyiv

SkyUp to carry out charter flights from Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Lisbon to Kyiv

18:32 18.02.2020
SkyUp plane to undergo processing, air conditioning filters to be replaced after evacuation from China

SkyUp plane to undergo processing, air conditioning filters to be replaced after evacuation from China

13:30 12.02.2020
SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

13:17 18.01.2020
SkyUp suspends flights to UAE from Feb due to closure of airspace over Iran, Iraq

SkyUp suspends flights to UAE from Feb due to closure of airspace over Iran, Iraq

13:12 18.10.2019
SkyUp airline launches flights from Kyiv to Lviv

SkyUp airline launches flights from Kyiv to Lviv

16:03 25.09.2019
Kyiv court overturns Baryshivka District Court decision on SkyUp

Kyiv court overturns Baryshivka District Court decision on SkyUp

12:13 13.09.2019
SkyUp will launch flights to UAE from Zaporizhia, Lviv and Kharkiv in late Oct

SkyUp will launch flights to UAE from Zaporizhia, Lviv and Kharkiv in late Oct

09:56 30.07.2019
Госавиаслужба разрешила Windrose и "Atlasjet-Украина" летать из Киева в Тель-Авив, SkyUp - из Львова и Запорожья в Тель-Авив

Госавиаслужба разрешила Windrose и "Atlasjet-Украина" летать из Киева в Тель-Авив, SkyUp - из Львова и Запорожья в Тель-Авив

10:46 29.07.2019
SkyUp to launch direct flights between Kharkiv and Lviv from October, to link Kyiv with Kharkiv and Zaporizhia

SkyUp to launch direct flights between Kharkiv and Lviv from October, to link Kyiv with Kharkiv and Zaporizhia

11:35 21.03.2019
SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas

Yermak considers appearance of 'Leros' records' before important votes in parliament not accidental

All Paris agreements must be fulfilled, beginning with ceasefire, to schedule next Normandy-format summit

Rada adopts law on farmland market opening in Ukraine from July 1, 2021

COVID-19 death toll in Ukraine rises to 13

LATEST

У Туреччині кількість заражених коронавірусом перевищила 13 тис. осіб, загалом померли понад 200 осіб

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas

Yermak considers appearance of 'Leros' records' before important votes in parliament not accidental

All Paris agreements must be fulfilled, beginning with ceasefire, to schedule next Normandy-format summit

Rada adopts law on farmland market opening in Ukraine from July 1, 2021

COVID-19 death toll in Ukraine rises to 13

One Ukrainian serviceman fatally hit by sniper's bullet in Donbas, one military man wounded

Rada to hold another extraordinary meeting at 1600 p.m. – sources from Servant of the People

Parliament rejects appointment of former deputy head of presidential administration Marchenko as finance minister

Klitschko on 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv: Four people hospitalized, rest on home treatment

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD