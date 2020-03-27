Facts

09:57 27.03.2020

IMF head announces increase in program for Ukraine when bills on withdrawal of banks, land market adopted

1 min read
IMF head announces increase in program for Ukraine when bills on withdrawal of banks, land market adopted

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva has reported on a very good progress in negotiations with Ukrainian authorities about the new EFF program and the possibility of its increase in case of adoption of bills on the land market and regulation of banking activities (the so-called anti-Kolomoisky bill No. 3260).

"This last week, very good progress has been made in the discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on the new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement. Adoption of legislation to improve the bank resolution framework and on land reform would allow moving forward quickly with finalizing the parameters of the new arrangement, with larger access than previously envisaged," she said.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the National Bank and the former government in early December 2019 agreed with the IMF management on opening a new three-year EFF program worth $5.5 billion. A positive IMF decision will also allow the government to receive macro-financial assistance from the EU (EUR500 million) and a loan from the World Bank (up to $1 billion).

Tags: #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:29 23.03.2020
Ukrainian president, IMF managing director discuss reform support, overcoming challenges of COVID-19 by phone

Ukrainian president, IMF managing director discuss reform support, overcoming challenges of COVID-19 by phone

11:53 19.03.2020
Ukraine consulting with IMF on possibility of receiving emergency financing over COVID-19 – NBU

Ukraine consulting with IMF on possibility of receiving emergency financing over COVID-19 – NBU

15:07 12.03.2020
Finance minister expects launch of IMF's new program before May

Finance minister expects launch of IMF's new program before May

09:51 11.03.2020
Govt ready to continue cooperation with IMF – Ukrainian PM's phone call with IMF mission

Govt ready to continue cooperation with IMF – Ukrainian PM's phone call with IMF mission

18:31 10.03.2020
Ukraine's rep in IMF calls on Ukraine to discuss country's strategy

Ukraine's rep in IMF calls on Ukraine to discuss country's strategy

11:47 29.02.2020
IFM team reaches progress in negotiations, to continue discussion in coming days

IFM team reaches progress in negotiations, to continue discussion in coming days

12:32 20.02.2020
IMF expert team let by mission head in Ukraine starts working in Kyiv

IMF expert team let by mission head in Ukraine starts working in Kyiv

09:52 18.02.2020
IMF team of experts will visit Kyiv – IMF representative in Ukraine

IMF team of experts will visit Kyiv – IMF representative in Ukraine

11:07 15.02.2020
Zelensky to meet with IMF Managing Director, NATO Secretary General in Munich

Zelensky to meet with IMF Managing Director, NATO Secretary General in Munich

17:46 13.02.2020
IMF notes active dialogue with Ukraine on new program, finds it difficult to name possible term for its approval

IMF notes active dialogue with Ukraine on new program, finds it difficult to name possible term for its approval

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Measures taken against COVID-19 outbreak shouldn't become additional obstacle to full, unimpeded access of SMM throughout Ukraine's territory – OSCE SMM

COVID-19 confirmed in Kyiv police chief Kryshchenko

Project of Consultative Council discussed by TCG in Normandy Format – Ambassador Grau

Regional Development Ministry, regional authorities discuss regional consolidation in six regions

Ukraine has 218 confirmed COVID-19 cases

LATEST

Three patients with COVID-19 recovered in Chernivtsi region, condition of others hasn't worsened over the day - Regional administration

Measures taken against COVID-19 outbreak shouldn't become additional obstacle to full, unimpeded access of SMM throughout Ukraine's territory – OSCE SMM

COVID-19 confirmed in Kyiv police chief Kryshchenko

Project of Consultative Council discussed by TCG in Normandy Format – Ambassador Grau

Regional Development Ministry, regional authorities discuss regional consolidation in six regions

Austrian FM calls unpromising Russian attempts to lift sanctions due to COVID-19

Ukraine has 218 confirmed COVID-19 cases

TCG discusses security situation in Donbas, mutual release of detained persons in video format, no documents signed – President's Office

Some 196 COVID-19 cases registered in Ukraine

Derkach proposes NABU reorganization to Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD