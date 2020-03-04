Crimean Mustafayev illegally detained in Russian pretrial detention facility complains of forced hunger – Denisova

Crimean Server Mustafayev, a member of the second Bakhchisaray Hizb ut-Tahrir case, a Crimean citizen, illegally detained in a Russian pretrial detention center, complains about violation of his rights, inadequate conditions of detention, food and refusal of medical assistance to other persons involved in the case, said Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Liudmyla Denisova.

"He reports a systematic deprivation of the right to a defense and proper preparation for the lawsuit due to the excessive frequency of the hearings. Server Mustafayev also complains about the inadequate conditions of detention in the detention facility of Russia in the Rostov Region," namely the refusal to provide medical care, restrictions in receiving parcels, depriving them of the opportunity to take a shower, take walks in the fresh air," Denisova wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

Mustafayev also complains about the lack of proper nutrition. According to him, during the transfer of Ukrainian citizens from the pretrial detention center to the court they are not provided with food products of adequate quality, which in fact leads them to forced starvation.

"In his appeal, he noted that the court during the hearings did not respond to the repeated requests of citizens of Ukraine Server Zekiryaev and Timur Ibragimov to provide them with medical care due to poor health," said Denisova.

"I demand from the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova the appropriate reaction and help ensure that Ukrainian citizens receive conditions of detention in accordance with international standards, as well as conduct a medical examination of Server Zekiryaev and Timur Ibragimov and provide them with qualified medical care," Denisova said.