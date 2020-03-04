Facts

12:30 04.03.2020

Crimean Mustafayev illegally detained in Russian pretrial detention facility complains of forced hunger – Denisova

2 min read
Crimean Mustafayev illegally detained in Russian pretrial detention facility complains of forced hunger – Denisova

Crimean Server Mustafayev, a member of the second Bakhchisaray Hizb ut-Tahrir case, a Crimean citizen, illegally detained in a Russian pretrial detention center, complains about violation of his rights, inadequate conditions of detention, food and refusal of medical assistance to other persons involved in the case, said Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Liudmyla Denisova.

"He reports a systematic deprivation of the right to a defense and proper preparation for the lawsuit due to the excessive frequency of the hearings. Server Mustafayev also complains about the inadequate conditions of detention in the detention facility of Russia in the Rostov Region," namely the refusal to provide medical care, restrictions in receiving parcels, depriving them of the opportunity to take a shower, take walks in the fresh air," Denisova wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

Mustafayev also complains about the lack of proper nutrition. According to him, during the transfer of Ukrainian citizens from the pretrial detention center to the court they are not provided with food products of adequate quality, which in fact leads them to forced starvation.

"In his appeal, he noted that the court during the hearings did not respond to the repeated requests of citizens of Ukraine Server Zekiryaev and Timur Ibragimov to provide them with medical care due to poor health," said Denisova.

"I demand from the Human Rights Ombudsman in the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova the appropriate reaction and help ensure that Ukrainian citizens receive conditions of detention in accordance with international standards, as well as conduct a medical examination of Server Zekiryaev and Timur Ibragimov and provide them with qualified medical care," Denisova said.

Tags: #crimea #denisova #detention
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:48 27.02.2020
Vakarchuk's party presents 'Voice of Reason' strategy to return Donbas, Crimea

Vakarchuk's party presents 'Voice of Reason' strategy to return Donbas, Crimea

13:49 27.02.2020
Denisova asks Russian counterpart to provide security for Ukrainian prisoner Yakymenko

Denisova asks Russian counterpart to provide security for Ukrainian prisoner Yakymenko

11:49 26.02.2020
ATR TV channel won't lose state support, to continue its broadcasting – Zelensky

ATR TV channel won't lose state support, to continue its broadcasting – Zelensky

11:33 26.02.2020
Crimea won't become price for peace in Donbas - Zelensky

Crimea won't become price for peace in Donbas - Zelensky

11:33 26.02.2020
Zelensky says today he signs decree to mark Day of Crimea's Resistance to Russian Occupation on Feb 26

Zelensky says today he signs decree to mark Day of Crimea's Resistance to Russian Occupation on Feb 26

18:17 24.02.2020
Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

17:37 20.02.2020
Strategy of Crimea's de-occupation to be developed soon – official

Strategy of Crimea's de-occupation to be developed soon – official

11:03 19.02.2020
U.S. calls on Russia to withdraw troops from eastern Ukraine, Crimea, adhere to Minsk agreements

U.S. calls on Russia to withdraw troops from eastern Ukraine, Crimea, adhere to Minsk agreements

11:02 17.02.2020
Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

15:58 15.02.2020
Zelensky displeased that 'Crimean issue' being discussed in no format now, says United States could play a part

Zelensky displeased that 'Crimean issue' being discussed in no format now, says United States could play a part

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada's committee recommends MPs to consider draft resolution on vote of no confidence in Riaboshapka

Freedom House ranks Ukraine as 'partly free' country in 2020

Six patients may be ill with COVID-19 - deputy minister

EU ambassadors extend sanctions for Yanukovych, his cronies

Post about Honcharuk's statement published on court's website to be removed as soon as technically possible – court head

LATEST

Rada's committee recommends MPs to consider draft resolution on vote of no confidence in Riaboshapka

Freedom House ranks Ukraine as 'partly free' country in 2020

Six patients may be ill with COVID-19 - deputy minister

Lawyer of murder suspect involved in Sheremet case being searched – Masi Nayyem

EU ambassadors extend sanctions for Yanukovych, his cronies

Post about Honcharuk's statement published on court's website to be removed as soon as technically possible – court head

NABU launches case on possible corruption by Nefyodov

Ukrainian PM Honcharuk tenders resignation

One Ukrainian soldier killed, 5 injured in Donbas - JFO staff

Health of Chernivtsi resident infected with coronavirus improving– doctor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD