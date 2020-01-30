Ukrainian army's adoption of sergeant ranks should take place by end of Sept – reform coordinator

Ukraine's Armed Forces will adopt new sergeant ranks by the end of September.

"We're counting on by the end of September. That is, at least some basic elements should be ready this autumn. And after that we should take stock of what happened and what doesn't, what needs to be improved," reform coordinator from the Project Office of Reforms of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Inna Shevchuk said during an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Shevchuk said that there should also be a transition for the payment of cash security according to the formula of attachment to military rank, and not to posting, following the example of NATO countries.

"We have to prepare a draft amendment to the decree, since cash security is regulated by the resolution (Cabinet of Ministers). The Defense Minister set a deadline of four weeks: during a meeting last week, he ordered us to prepare protocols within four weeks" she said.

Shevchuk explained that since this resolution applies to all forces and structures included in the security and defense sector, it will be a lengthy process. She expressed the hope that the transition would take quickly, adding that the issue of whether to introduce military ranks in all power ministries is under discussion.

"There will be a difficult moment. But we hope that we can get through it as quickly as possible and generally raise the question as to whether there should be army military ranks in each power block structure," she said.

According to her, after the adoption of the law of Ukraine on amending certain laws regarding the performance of military duty and military service, a joint working group was created in Defense Ministry and General Staff. A roadmap for the changes was also developed.

"This law actually concerns not only the change of ranks, but the approach to building the sergeant corps in general. This applies, for example, to social security and accrual of monetary security. The whole system is being transformed," she said.