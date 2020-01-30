Facts

17:44 30.01.2020

Ukrainian army's adoption of sergeant ranks should take place by end of Sept – reform coordinator

2 min read
Ukrainian army's adoption of sergeant ranks should take place by end of Sept – reform coordinator

Ukraine's Armed Forces will adopt new sergeant ranks by the end of September.

"We're counting on by the end of September. That is, at least some basic elements should be ready this autumn. And after that we should take stock of what happened and what doesn't, what needs to be improved," reform coordinator from the Project Office of Reforms of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Inna Shevchuk said during an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Shevchuk said that there should also be a transition for the payment of cash security according to the formula of attachment to military rank, and not to posting, following the example of NATO countries.

"We have to prepare a draft amendment to the decree, since cash security is regulated by the resolution (Cabinet of Ministers). The Defense Minister set a deadline of four weeks: during a meeting last week, he ordered us to prepare protocols within four weeks" she said.

Shevchuk explained that since this resolution applies to all forces and structures included in the security and defense sector, it will be a lengthy process. She expressed the hope that the transition would take quickly, adding that the issue of whether to introduce military ranks in all power ministries is under discussion.

"There will be a difficult moment. But we hope that we can get through it as quickly as possible and generally raise the question as to whether there should be army military ranks in each power block structure," she said.

According to her, after the adoption of the law of Ukraine on amending certain laws regarding the performance of military duty and military service, a joint working group was created in Defense Ministry and General Staff. A roadmap for the changes was also developed.

"This law actually concerns not only the change of ranks, but the approach to building the sergeant corps in general. This applies, for example, to social security and accrual of monetary security. The whole system is being transformed," she said.

Tags: #army
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:57 16.01.2020
Zelensky signs law on the draft of people over 18 years old in 2020

Zelensky signs law on the draft of people over 18 years old in 2020

16:50 04.01.2020
Ukrainian army to receive military simulators, level of training base supply to reach 60% in 2020

Ukrainian army to receive military simulators, level of training base supply to reach 60% in 2020

16:23 06.12.2019
Zelensky: No one will respect government that neglects its army

Zelensky: No one will respect government that neglects its army

11:34 05.12.2019
Zelensky: Ukrainians believe in army most of all, this is fair

Zelensky: Ukrainians believe in army most of all, this is fair

17:29 18.09.2019
There are over 27,000 women in Ukrainian army; almost 10,000 have fought in Donbas – General Staff

There are over 27,000 women in Ukrainian army; almost 10,000 have fought in Donbas – General Staff

11:52 06.09.2019
One KIA, one WIA amid 21 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, one WIA amid 21 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

17:51 05.08.2019
Zelensky appoints Kravchenko commander of Joint Forces instead of Syrsky – decrees

Zelensky appoints Kravchenko commander of Joint Forces instead of Syrsky – decrees

12:05 15.07.2019
Ukrainian air-assault troops pass JMTG-U course with honors – Defense ministry

Ukrainian air-assault troops pass JMTG-U course with honors – Defense ministry

11:22 19.04.2019
Zelensky's team to provide professional army, recruit combat officers to command it

Zelensky's team to provide professional army, recruit combat officers to command it

10:08 14.03.2019
Almost 170,000 Ukrainians sign contracts with Ukraine's army since 2014 – General Staff's Chief Muzhenko

Almost 170,000 Ukrainians sign contracts with Ukraine's army since 2014 – General Staff's Chief Muzhenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TCG sides agree to continue working on bloc of security issues

Possibility of search for missing persons in Donbas with ICRD to be considered by next TCG meeting

Shokin demands SBI bring Biden to criminal liability – statement

Russia used human shields, 'little green men,' treachery in annexation of Crimea - research

Zelensky: Heroes of Battle of Kruty similar to nowadays defenders of Ukraine in Donbas epitomize future generations

LATEST

NABU detains three persons offering $5 mln bribe to SPF head for appointing director of Odesa Port-Side Plant

Ukraine insists that 'black boxes' from UIA plane downed over Tehran should be deciphered on its territory – Riaboshapka

ECHR denies ban on extradition of Tsemakh figuring in MH17 crash case to Netherlands – lawyer

TCG sides agree to continue working on bloc of security issues

Possibility of search for missing persons in Donbas with ICRD to be considered by next TCG meeting

Shokin demands SBI bring Biden to criminal liability – statement

UN Office in Ukraine presents Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine worth $158 mln

Russia used human shields, 'little green men,' treachery in annexation of Crimea - research

Zelensky: Heroes of Battle of Kruty similar to nowadays defenders of Ukraine in Donbas epitomize future generations

Oleksiy Goncharenko: “Without an effective sanction mechanism the Council of Europe will become a ‘social club’ ”

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD