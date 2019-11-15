Facts

14:52 15.11.2019

Kyiv court arrests Defense Ministry officials in faulty bulletproof vests case

1 min read
Kyiv court arrests Defense Ministry officials in faulty bulletproof vests case

The Kyiv Pechersky District Court has ordered restrictive measures for five officials of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry suspected of procuring faulty bulletproof vests for the country's Armed Forces.

Three officials were arrested with the possibility of paying bail of UAH 76 million each, while the other two were put under house arrest, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

The five officers of the Defense Ministry were indicted on November 5 by investigators probing the procurement of faulty bulletproof vests. The suspects are head of the main directorate for the development and material support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Gen. Dmytro Marchenko, his two deputies, and two other senior officials.

According to the investigators, Marchenko conspired with four officials from his directorate and failed to take necessary measures in the period between April and June 2019, which resulted in the procurement of 11,000 faulty Korsar M3s-1-4 bulletproof vests for a total sum of UAH 100 million.

National Bureau of Investigation Director Roman Truba said that 79 in 100 bulletproof vests are not strong enough to stop bullets.

Tags: #armed_forces #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:35 15.11.2019
Court without arrest obliges ex-first head of NBU Pysaruk within five days to post UAH 5 mln bail within VAB Bank case

Court without arrest obliges ex-first head of NBU Pysaruk within five days to post UAH 5 mln bail within VAB Bank case

10:13 14.11.2019
Administrative court of appeals to hear counterclaim of state against court decision annulling nationalization of PrivatBank on Dec 19

Administrative court of appeals to hear counterclaim of state against court decision annulling nationalization of PrivatBank on Dec 19

12:05 13.11.2019
Court puts member of NBU Council Kalensky under house arrest in VAB Bank case

Court puts member of NBU Council Kalensky under house arrest in VAB Bank case

14:44 12.11.2019
NABU asks court for UAH 2.5-30 mln bail for suspected in VAB Bank case

NABU asks court for UAH 2.5-30 mln bail for suspected in VAB Bank case

14:15 12.11.2019
Supreme Court lifts ban on forced sale of Prominvestbank shares

Supreme Court lifts ban on forced sale of Prominvestbank shares

18:19 08.11.2019
Interpipe files lawsuit to European court against EC due to unfair duties on supply of seamless pipes to EU

Interpipe files lawsuit to European court against EC due to unfair duties on supply of seamless pipes to EU

17:44 08.11.2019
UN International Court of Justice recognizes Ukraine's suit against Russia as one under its jurisdiction

UN International Court of Justice recognizes Ukraine's suit against Russia as one under its jurisdiction

16:48 04.11.2019
President signs bill on activities of judicial self-government bodies into law

President signs bill on activities of judicial self-government bodies into law

15:04 29.10.2019
PM rejects business claims to law on rebooting Supreme Court, offers dialogue on procedures

PM rejects business claims to law on rebooting Supreme Court, offers dialogue on procedures

16:31 25.10.2019
Amsterdam court freezes shares of South Stream – Naftogaz executive officer

Amsterdam court freezes shares of South Stream – Naftogaz executive officer

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Normandy Format summit scheduled for December 9 – conversation between Zelensky and Macron

Normandy Format summit to be scheduled for December 9 in Paris

Bomb disposal engineer injured by blast during ammunition recycling operation in Balakliya – Defense Ministry

In connection with new data on possible involvement of Russian officials in tragedy of MH17, EU again calls on all countries to cooperate with investigation

Court without arrest obliges ex-first head of NBU Pysaruk within five days to post UAH 5 mln bail within VAB Bank case

LATEST

Normandy Format summit scheduled for December 9 – conversation between Zelensky and Macron

Normandy Format summit to be scheduled for December 9 in Paris

Bomb disposal engineer injured by blast during ammunition recycling operation in Balakliya – Defense Ministry

In connection with new data on possible involvement of Russian officials in tragedy of MH17, EU again calls on all countries to cooperate with investigation

Head, deputy heads of Office of Ukrainian President may be added to list of posts with high corruption risks

Arakhamia, Gerus say Skorokhod's husband tried to influence voting in energy committee

Path to peace in Donbas lies in talks - Rinat Akhmetov's press secretary

Trump lawyer bolsters defense of Kolomoisky's U.S. partners – media

UNGA third committee supports Crimean resolution despite direct threats from Russians – Kyslytsia

Belarus set to close border along Chernobyl zone's perimeter

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD