IMF mission starts negotiations in Kyiv

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headed by Ron van Rooden started working in Ukraine on Thursday, the Resident IMF Representative Office in Ukraine has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The office said that the mission arrived in Kyiv on September 11.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk earlier said that the goal of the negotiations is to get a staff agreement to open a new cooperation program for Ukraine by the end of the year.

Honcharuk said that the mission plans to work in Ukraine until September 24.

During his approval as prime minister in the Verkhovna Rada on August 29, Honcharuk announced that negotiations were scheduled with the mission regarding a new three- or four-year cooperation program.

The IMF mission worked in Ukraine in May, but left without recommendations on the provision of the new tranche. Ron van Rooden said that the IMF mission is ready to return to Kyiv after the parliamentary elections and the formation of a new government. The IMF team found that fiscal and monetary policies remain on track.