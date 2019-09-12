Facts

12:46 12.09.2019

IMF mission starts negotiations in Kyiv

1 min read
IMF mission starts negotiations in Kyiv

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headed by Ron van Rooden started working in Ukraine on Thursday, the Resident IMF Representative Office in Ukraine has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The office said that the mission arrived in Kyiv on September 11.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk earlier said that the goal of the negotiations is to get a staff agreement to open a new cooperation program for Ukraine by the end of the year.

Honcharuk said that the mission plans to work in Ukraine until September 24.

During his approval as prime minister in the Verkhovna Rada on August 29, Honcharuk announced that negotiations were scheduled with the mission regarding a new three- or four-year cooperation program.

The IMF mission worked in Ukraine in May, but left without recommendations on the provision of the new tranche. Ron van Rooden said that the IMF mission is ready to return to Kyiv after the parliamentary elections and the formation of a new government. The IMF team found that fiscal and monetary policies remain on track.

Tags: #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:25 11.09.2019
Ukraine starts negotiations with IMF mission to open new program

Ukraine starts negotiations with IMF mission to open new program

15:25 11.09.2019
IMF mission arrives in Ukraine

IMF mission arrives in Ukraine

15:50 05.09.2019
NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

17:51 29.08.2019
IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

17:50 20.08.2019
Bankers expects hryvnia exchange rate stability this autumn

Bankers expects hryvnia exchange rate stability this autumn

16:56 08.08.2019
Ukraine needs new long-term program of cooperation with IMF for $5-10 bln – NBU

Ukraine needs new long-term program of cooperation with IMF for $5-10 bln – NBU

23:09 21.07.2019
Talks on Ukraine's cooperation with IMF will resume in Sept – presidential representative in govt

Talks on Ukraine's cooperation with IMF will resume in Sept – presidential representative in govt

16:19 18.07.2019
NBU says Ukraine could issue $1 bln eurobonds

NBU says Ukraine could issue $1 bln eurobonds

18:57 05.07.2019
IMF mission may arrive in Ukraine in August

IMF mission may arrive in Ukraine in August

11:17 19.06.2019
New long-term program to cooperate with IMF should be initiated before completion of current SBA

New long-term program to cooperate with IMF should be initiated before completion of current SBA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Participants in Normandy-format summit to address Steinmeier formula, all provisions of Minsk Agreements - Zelensky

Zelensky insists on holding Normandy format summit in September

Law enforcers raiding ex-NBU governor's place of registration of residence in Kyiv

Denisova announces transfer of 54 citizens held in jail in CALR to Ukrainian authorities

Zelensky, Trump could meet in New York between Sept 23-Sept 26, date being reconciled – Taylor

LATEST

Participants in Normandy-format summit to address Steinmeier formula, all provisions of Minsk Agreements - Zelensky

Zelensky insists on holding Normandy format summit in September

Ukraine agrees on development of military cooperation with Finland – Zelensky

Military prosecutor's office investigating detonated ammunition case in Kalynivka

Law enforcers raiding ex-NBU governor's place of registration of residence in Kyiv

Presidents of Ukraine, Estonia to hold meeting in Kyiv on Sept 13

Denisova announces transfer of 54 citizens held in jail in CALR to Ukrainian authorities

Zelensky, Trump could meet in New York between Sept 23-Sept 26, date being reconciled – Taylor

Klitschko initiates consultations with heads of factions regarding early termination of powers of Kyiv city council

Zelensky accepts credentials from ambassadors of Estonia, France, Austria, Netherlands, United Kingdom

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD