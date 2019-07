Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced new head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration Ihor Shevchenko.

The introduction was on the agenda of Zelensky's working visit to Cherkasy region on Wednesday.

Ihor Shevchenko, born in 1972, a lawyer and an entrepreneur. He graduated from Black Sea Naval College named after Admiral Nakhimov, Cherkasy Commercial College (majoring in law) and National University "Odesa Law Academy" (law).