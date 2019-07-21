Facts

22:14 21.07.2019

Zelensky: our priorities are termination of war, fight against corruption

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has promised to justify the trust of Ukrainians in the Servant of the People party at the parliamentary elections and called the main priorities of his political force in the Verkhovna Rada of the new convocation.

"Some 73% was better, but I am personally and each of us is grateful to the people of Ukraine for their support. We thank the people of Ukraine for the very great confidence in our Servant of the People party. I want to say that this is also a big responsibility for me personally and for our team. We will not let the Ukrainians down," he said at the party headquarters on Sunday evening.

Zelensky stressed that the main priorities of his team are terminating the war, returning captured Ukrainians and defeating corruption that still exists in Ukraine.

Interfax-Ukraine
