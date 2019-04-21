National exit poll: Zelensky wins presidential election with 73% supporting votes, Poroshenko has 25.3% of voter's support

Showman Volodymyr Zelensky is the leader of the presidential election of Ukraine with 73% of voter's support, and incumbent head of state Petro Poroshenko has 25.5% of votes, according to the national exit poll.

The results of the exit poll as of 20:00 were presented at a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday.

Some 87.3% of voters in the east cast their votes in favor of Zelensky, voters from the south – 85.4% and voters from the center of Ukraine – 70.2%.

The incumbent head of state gained 11.5%, 13.5% and 28% of voters' support in the areas.

Some 56.9% of voters backed Zelensky and 41.3% – Poroshenko.

As for spoiled ballots, the total share of them is 1.5%. Some 1.8% of voters spoiled them in the west, 1.7% in the center of the country and 1.1% each in the south and in the east of the country.

A total of 14,561 respondents at 300 polling stations were polled. The secret ballot method was used. Statistical sampling errors do not exceed 3%.

The national exit poll was conducted by a consortium, which includes Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and Oleksandr Razumkov Ukrainian Center for Economic and Political Studies.