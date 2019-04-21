National exit poll: Zelensky wins presidential election with 73% supporting votes, Poroshenko has 25.5% of voter's support

Showman Volodymyr Zelensky is the leader of the presidential election of Ukraine with 73% of voter's support, incumbent head of state Petro Poroshenko has 25.5% of votes, according to the national exit poll.

The results of the exit poll as of 20:00 were presented at a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday.

The share of spoiled ballots is 1.5%.

The national exit poll was conducted by a consortium, which includes Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and Oleksandr Razumkov Ukrainian Center for Economic and Political Studies.