15:32 21.04.2019

No Ukrainians among victims of Sri Lanka explosions – Foreign Ministry's preliminary data

No Ukrainian citizens have been hurt as a result of a series of explosions in Sri Lanka, according to preliminary data, Deputy Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Vasyl Kyrylych told Interfax-Ukraine.

"According to preliminary information of the Embassy of Ukraine in India, there are no citizens of Ukraine among the dead. But the information is being updated," Kyrylych told Interfax-Ukraine on Sunday.

According to the latest reports, at least 200 people have been killed and over 500 injured in eight explosions in Sri Lanka. The blasts rocked a number of luxury hotels in the capital city of Colombo, as well as churches in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa on April 21, when western Christians celebrate Easter.

