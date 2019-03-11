Kyiv District Administrative Court opens case involving Avakov's non-compliance with requirements of govt. members

Kyiv District Administrative Court has opened proceedings in a case against Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman regarding the failure to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a motion to dismiss Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.

The court's press service said, "The plaintiff asks to recognize Avakov's actions as unlawful, namely the violation of the provisions of Article 7 of the law "On the Cabinet of Ministers," as regards demands on government members..

At the same time, the claimant asks the court to recognize the activities of the Prime Minister regarding the non-implementation of control over the activities of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the failure to submit a motion to parliament on Avakov's dismissal as unlawful and also requests the court to oblige the head of the Cabinet (of Ministers) to submit an appropriate motion to parliament.

The court will consider the case according to the rules of the simplified action proceedings without notifying (calling) of the parties. The simplified claim proceedings are intended for consideration of cases of minor complexity and other cases for which quick resolution of the case is the priority. According to the Code of Administrative Justice of Ukraine, the court considers cases according to the rules of simplified action proceedings within a reasonable timeframe, but not more than sixty days from the date of commencement of the proceedings.