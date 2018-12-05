Martial law may be lifted early given absence of threats - Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman says martial law may be lifted early if the domestic situation normalizes and threats disappear.

"The extension or non-extension [of martial law] depends exclusively on Russia's actions. If we feel no threat, there will be no reason to extend martial law. Also, should the situation normalize, its early termination could be considered," Groysman told regional media outlets in Kyiv on December 5.

The decision will ultimately be made by the president as commander-in-chief, the premier said.

A state of martial law was declared in Ukraine in ten regions for 30 days starting November 26 in the aftermath of the Kerch Strait incident.