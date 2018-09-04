Agile Spirit 2018 intl exercise begins in Georgia

The Agile Spirit 2018 international command-and-staff exercise involving members of the marine corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Navy has begun in Georgia.

"Servicemen from ten NATO member and partner states, namely Georgia, Bulgaria, Greece, Latvia, Romania, the United States, Turkey, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and Estonia, are participating in it this year. The exercise will be conducted in the new format, as a computer simulation, this year," the press service for the Ukrainian 36th separate marine brigade said.

The objective of the exercise is upgrading the preparedness to respond to crises during joint operations as the NATO Response Force and improving interaction between servicemen from various countries.