Facts

17:39 04.09.2018

Agile Spirit 2018 intl exercise begins in Georgia

1 min read
Agile Spirit 2018 intl exercise begins in Georgia

The Agile Spirit 2018 international command-and-staff exercise involving members of the marine corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Navy has begun in Georgia.

"Servicemen from ten NATO member and partner states, namely Georgia, Bulgaria, Greece, Latvia, Romania, the United States, Turkey, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and Estonia, are participating in it this year. The exercise will be conducted in the new format, as a computer simulation, this year," the press service for the Ukrainian 36th separate marine brigade said.

The objective of the exercise is upgrading the preparedness to respond to crises during joint operations as the NATO Response Force and improving interaction between servicemen from various countries.

Tags: #georgia #exercise
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Honorary consulate of Georgia will open in Kharkiv by late Sept

Poroshenko expresses support of Georgia's territorial integrity on 10th anniversary of war with Russia

Denisova: Ukraine and Georgia will cooperate in matters of displaced persons

Georgia to hold presidential election on Oct 28

Ukraine, Georgia agree to speed up introduction of travel on internal passports

National Guard instructors conduct drills for Moldova, Georgia at Shyroky Lan military range during Sea Breeze 2018

Stoltenberg says Georgia to become NATO member

NATO Secretary General names Ukraine, Georgia close partners

LGBT rights activists join protest rally in Tbilisi

NATO foreign ministers to discuss Georgia, Macedonia, Ukraine, their desire to join alliance

LATEST

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions in Donbas five times on Sept 4

Rada opens access to results of clinical trials of medicines

UK multinational inspection team working in Ukraine

Oslo considers situation in Sea of Azov in regional context - Norwegian Foreign Minister

Grant Thornton claims violations at tenders to select advisors for privatization, challenges tender results in court

Norwegian premier to visit Ukraine in coming months - Klimkin

Ukraine makes $400,000 voluntary contribution to Council of Europe budget

Ukraine and Norway in talks on EUR300-400 mln investment in renewable energy - Klimkin

Crimea Titan to be halted for two weeks over exceeding threshold limit value for sulphur dioxide

Kyiv and Ankara agree on cooperation in fight against terrorism, illegal migration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD