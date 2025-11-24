Svyrydenko, majority faction MPs will agree on candidates for positions of justice and energy ministers – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, along with members of the majority faction, will agree on candidates for the positions of Minister of Energy and Minister of Justice. This was discussed at a meeting with the Servant of the People faction, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following a meeting with officials.

“I discussed with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko the selection of candidates for the vacant ministerial positions in the Government – the Minister of Energy and the Minister of Justice. We agreed that the Prime Minister, together with MPs from the majority faction, will agree on the candidates for these ministerial posts. This is exactly how it was discussed at the meeting with the faction that took place last week,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

The President also noted that the number of applications for the Winter Support program is growing rapidly, and the government has sufficient funds to cover the full program. “It is important that Ukrainians can apply for Winter Support up until Christmas, and use the funds until June. All our other support programs will also be fulfilled, and the full provision of the state’s social expenditures remains one of the Government’s priorities,” the President noted.