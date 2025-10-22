URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Kyiv, Zaporizhia

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked at the sites of elimination of the consequences of Russian air attacks in Kyiv and Zaporizhia.

"The Emergency Response Unit of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, together with rescuers and other special services, worked at six locations in Darnytsky, Dniprovsky, Desniansky and Pechersky districts of the capital. Volunteers conducted a house-to-house round of damaged houses to identify and provide assistance to the victims: ten were provided with first aid, 13 with first psychological aid," the society said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The URDC Emergency Response Unit team in Zaporizhia region provided assistance at three locations in Zaporizhia. Volunteers provided first aid to six victims. In addition, they provided people with first psychological aid.

Today, humanitarian aid will be distributed to those who suffered as a result of the attack in the regional center.

As reported, as a result of the nighttime enemy attack on the capital, two people died and 30 were injured, including five children.

Fifteen people were injured in Zaporizhia.