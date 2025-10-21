Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:50 21.10.2025

Westinghouse aims to maximize use of Ukrainian equipment manufacturers for KhNPP unit 5, unit 6

Westinghouse intends to maximize the local content provided by Ukrainian energy equipment manufacturers in the construction of Unit 5 and Unit 6 at KhNPP, Dan Lipman told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Westinghouse has a philosophy: we buy where we build. We strive to purchase or produce a significant portion of equipment and components in the country where we work and build our reactors," he said.

Lipman said Westinghouse is discussing with Energoatom the prospects for producing certain modules in Ukraine, sets of equipment assembled from multiple components.

"Modular construction is how you build airplanes, submarines or ships, and it's also how we build AP-1000 reactors. And many types of these modules can be made in Ukraine, even now," he said.

He believes Ukraine could already start producing such components.

"Energoatom has indicated there are sites in western Ukraine where these components could be manufactured even during the war, and accordingly, if this happens, after the war it will be possible to combine the portion of equipment that Energoatom purchases from Westinghouse with what will have been produced locally by that time," the executive said.

He said this approach would accelerate construction timelines.

"This is one of the issues I have been working on with Energoatom for more than a year. We must decide which equipment can and should be produced in Ukraine in parallel with production outside the country," Lipman said.

He explained that the duration of AP-1000 construction is determined not by on-site building time but by the time required to manufacture and deliver equipment.

"You need a plan for who will supply what, how and when to deliver it to Ukraine, and what will be produced here. When that plan is developed jointly with Energoatom, it will be clear how many units it will be possible to construct simultaneously," Lipman said.

