Ukraine receives eighth IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system from Germany

Ukraine has received the eighth IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system as part of military aid from Germany, the delivery took place two weeks ago, reports German Aid to Ukraine.

It is noted that the personnel to work with the system completed several weeks of training last month. Currently, Ukraine has eight IRIS-T SLMs in service.

"This means that Ukraine now has eight IRIS-T SLM fire units at its disposal," the report says.

It is emphasized that one firing unit under optimal conditions is capable of covering an area with a radius of up to 40 km and hitting targets at an altitude of up to 20 km. It usually includes three IRIS-T SLM launchers, a TRML-4D radar, a control point, machines for reloading, maintenance and spare parts. As before in Ukraine, two additional IRIS-T SLS launchers are also integrated into the new unit.

According to the publication, of the four IRIS-T SLM firing units promised by Germany to Ukraine in 2025, two have now been transferred.