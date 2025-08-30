Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:08 30.08.2025

Ukraine receives eighth IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system from Germany

1 min read
Ukraine receives eighth IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system from Germany

Ukraine has received the eighth IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system as part of military aid from Germany, the delivery took place two weeks ago, reports German Aid to Ukraine.

It is noted that the personnel to work with the system completed several weeks of training last month. Currently, Ukraine has eight IRIS-T SLMs in service.

"This means that Ukraine now has eight IRIS-T SLM fire units at its disposal," the report says.

It is emphasized that one firing unit under optimal conditions is capable of covering an area with a radius of up to 40 km and hitting targets at an altitude of up to 20 km. It usually includes three IRIS-T SLM launchers, a TRML-4D radar, a control point, machines for reloading, maintenance and spare parts. As before in Ukraine, two additional IRIS-T SLS launchers are also integrated into the new unit.

According to the publication, of the four IRIS-T SLM firing units promised by Germany to Ukraine in 2025, two have now been transferred.

Tags: #iris_t

MORE ABOUT

16:53 12.06.2025
Ukraine, Germany have a plan for supplying Iris-T for next 3 years – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Germany have a plan for supplying Iris-T for next 3 years – Zelenskyy

17:42 09.01.2025
Germany to provide almost 50 guided missiles for IRIS-T systems

Germany to provide almost 50 guided missiles for IRIS-T systems

HOT NEWS

USA at UN Security Council calls on Russia to immediately make decision on moving towards peace, threatens sanctions

MP Parubiy killed in Lviv – Zelenskyy

In Lviv, circumstances of murder of political figure being established, according to sources, it is Andriy Parubiy

Already 28 injured in Zaporizhia

Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to enemy attack at night increases to 25 people

LATEST

Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to Russia’s night combined attack increases to 29 people

Zelenskyy after another night strike by Russia: We count on real actions now

Ukraine’s Air Force: 548 targets out of 582 shot down or jammed last night

Defense Forces hit Krasnodar and Syzran oil refineries in Russia – General Staff

According to decision of US State Dept, Ukraine may receive satellite communication services for $150 mln

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian air attack on Zaporizhia

US State Dept approves possible sale of Patriot support systems to Ukraine for $179.1 mln

European Solidarity demands from authorities transparent investigation into murder of Parubiy

France, Germany to provide Ukraine with additional air defense assets after massive Russian air strikes

USA at UN Security Council calls on Russia to immediately make decision on moving towards peace, threatens sanctions

AD
AD