18:37 07.02.2025

European Commissioner Kos urges Ukraine to move quickly in accession negotiations, but not to sacrifice quality of reforms

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos calls on Ukraine to move quickly in accession negotiations with the European Union, but not to sacrifice the quality of reforms.

At the conference "Ukraine's accession to the EU: Shaping transformational agenda" on Friday in Kyiv Kos urged Ukraine to work quickly, and also asked not to sacrifice quality. True quality can only be achieved by taking into account different voices. Accession negotiations require persistent efforts from the whole of society, she said in a video address.

Kos said the best way to speed up the country's accession to the EU is to make sure that this project is important not only for the government, but also for the opposition, civil society and local communities.

She also said one of the important issues on the path to accession is the action plan to ensure the rights of national minorities. This action plan is extremely important for obtaining the consent of all EU member states, Kos said.

