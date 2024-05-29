Share of business sales in JYSK network in Ukraine exceeds 6% in May 2024

The share of JYSK business sales in Ukraine since September 2023, when an additional B2B sales channel was launched, amounted to more than 6% of the total turnover of the JYSK network in Ukraine in May 2024, B2B manager of JYSK in Ukraine Halyna Farina told the Interfax agency Ukraine.

"In September 2023, JYSK Ukraine, adhering to the general strategy of JYSK, laid the foundation for an additional sales channel - B2B, and became the 20th country where this sales direction operates. The attractiveness of this direction is consistently growing, already in May 2024 the share of B2B sales accounted for more than 6% of the total turnover of the JYSK network in Ukraine. At the same time, the development potential of this area is enormous - the accumulated annual B2B sales figure in Ukraine is still several times less than in individual neighboring countries of JYSK or in the network as a whole,” Farina said.

According to her, the number of new buyers registered as B2B clients of JYSK has exceeded 5,000 companies since the beginning of the financial year, and the increase in the cost of non-cash payments by legal entities has more than tripled compared to the same period last year.

Among business buyers are hotels, cafes and restaurants, shops, offices, construction companies, educational and medical institutions, charitable foundations and organizations, small entrepreneurs and everyone who has the task of buying furniture and decor for an office, retail space, hotel room, educational center or apartment.

“We are currently most often approached by charitable foundations, investors, construction companies, restaurants, retailers, and equipment manufacturers,” Farina said.

The main share in the product structure of B2B sales comes from furniture for home and garden, there is also a significant demand for decorative and household goods.

Currently, there are 95 stores and the online store jysk.ua in Ukraine. It plans to reach 100 stores by the end of 2024.

JYSK has over 800 employees in the country.

JYSK is part of the family-owned Lars Larsen Group with more than 3,400 stores in 48 countries.

JYSK's revenue in the 2022/2023 financial year was EUR5.2 billion.