Economy

15:11 08.04.2024

Additional air defense systems to allow Ukraine to strengthen protection of energy facilities - Minister of Energy at meeting with U.S. congressmen

Additional air defense systems will allow Ukraine to strengthen the protection of energy facilities, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko believes.

"The most reliable protection of energy facilities can be provided by air defense systems," said Haluschenko, whose words are quoted in the ministry's press release following a meeting with a bipartisan and bicameral delegation of the U.S. Congress.

According to the press release, the delegation included Republican Senator Joni Ernst, members of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party Wiley Nickel, Tom Suozzi, Michael Quigley and from the Republican Party Ashley Hinson and Chuck Edwards, who were in Ukraine on a visit.

The minister said that Russia has intensified attacks and continues to use its arsenal to leave Ukraine without electricity, and after the latest enemy attacks, heat and hydro generation facilities and transmission system operator substations have suffered the greatest destruction.

For their part, the congressmen said that they will continue to support Ukraine and, in particular, will work to consolidate its support upon returning to the United States.

