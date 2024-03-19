Number of Diia.City residents reaches 900

Over the past two weeks, the Ukrainian AI startup Beholder, the manufacturer of UAVs, aviation systems and military equipment Ukrspecsystems, the U.S. company Silvaco, the web design studio Habitat and the creator of video games Kava Gaming have joined Diia.City, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on Tuesday.

According to the ministry's Facebook post on Tuesday, the total number of Diia.City residents has reached 900.

Beholder is a Ukrainian AI startup that is developing a set of neural networks for searching for minerals. A week ago, they attracted almost $1 million in investments from the European fund InnoEnergy with a focus on energy, the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.

Ukrspecsystems is a manufacturer of UAVs, aviation systems and military equipment, known for its SHARK and MINI SHARK drones, which are highly valued by the Ukrainian military. The company integrates AI into its developments, which allows for more precise targeting and improved image recognition in real time.

Silvaco is an U.S. company that provides electronic circuit automation tools for semiconductors. The company has offices in North America, Europe, Japan and Asia.

Habitat is a web and graphic design and brand development studio. The company created an application for the Italian fashion house Fendi.

Kava Gaming is a company working on the creation of video games. The company's portfolio includes more than 700 projects and more than 3,000 closed orders. The company's specialists created 2D and 3D graphics for the game World of Tanks Blitz.

On February 20, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported that the number of Diia.City residents reached 842 companies.