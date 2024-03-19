United Mining Chemical Company begins selling titanium raw materials to Italy, Spain, Germany, expanding export geography - managers

PrJSC United Mining and Chemical Company, under whose management Vilnohirsk Mining and Metallurgical Combine (Dnipropetrovsk region) and Irshansk Mining and Processing Plant (Zhytomyr region) have been transferred, began selling titanium raw materials to Italy, Spain, Germany and systematically expands the geography of exports.

According to the company, despite the difficulties and risks of wartime, more than 102,000 tonnes of products were shipped in 2023. The planned supply volumes for 2024 are 200,000 tonnes.

First Deputy Chairman of the Board of United Mining and Chemical Company Yehor Perelyhin noted that thanks to effective approaches and establishing communication with potential buyers in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, the company signed contracts for the supply of approximately 80,000 tonnes.

“We were able to attract a series of subscriptions for finished products from stable players in the market and open new ways to supply world-class end consumers. We integrated coordination and logistics management functions in the commercial unit, became more flexible and emphasized an individual approach to strategic customers. As a result, we opened the United Mining and Chemical Company brand to well-known end consumers in Italy, Spain and Germany,” he explained.

The manager added that based on the results of the second quarter of this year, rutile and zircon from the company can become absolutely regular and key components in the raw material portfolios of large processors in Italy, Spain and Germany.

At the same time, companies in the USA and the Czech Republic remain strategic partners for the ilmenite concentrate of the company. Export supplies of ilmenite from Irshansk GOK to one of the largest end consumers in North America are also opening. In the near future, it is planned to sell about 60,000 tonnes. It is emphasized that the supply chain and end consumers of these products are clearly and strictly controlled by the company and law enforcement officers.