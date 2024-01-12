Co-owner of NOVA mulling sales in branches

Co-owner of the NOVA group of companies Volodymyr Popereshniuk asked clients on Facebook about their attitude to the sale of other goods and services in Nova Poshta branches, except for parcel delivery services.

“For 2024, we have many plans for development and improvement. I would like to know from you what we still need to improve and strengthen? What additional services should be introduced? Should we sell something in the branches, except for parcel delivery services? And what was it supposed to be?" Popereshniuk wrote.

According to comments from readers, the majority are against the creation of points of sale of everyday goods in Nova Poshta branches. Some users cite the example of the state-owned Ukrposhta or leading gas station chains, where the sale of related products, in their opinion, lengthens the queue.

“Definitely don’t turn branches into supermarkets, this will create additional queues,” wrote Maksym Mazur, a user of the company’s services.

"I will never add any service if it creates a queue," Popereshniuk replied.

At the same time, users who are not against related sales in Nova Poshta branches offered the sale of books and gift wrapping services.

In turn, the Ukrainian manufacturer of natural peanut butter TOM offered to sell its products in the branches.

In general, according to the responses of the co-owner of Nova Poshta, the final form of related sales in branches should be organized in such a way as not to affect the efficiency of issuing parcels to customers.