09:57 08.12.2023

Ukraine completely replaces supplies of spares for nuclear reactors from Russia – Energoatom head

Ukraine has completely abandoned the supply of spare parts for nuclear reactors from the Russian Federation and was able to replace them with its own production or production in partner countries, said President of Energoatom Petro Kotin.

“When Russian military aggression began, we completely abandoned supplies from this country and replaced it with our own production or production in our partner countries,” Kotin said.

“Here is one example - liners for VVER-440 reactors, which were produced only in Russia. Together with our American partner Westinghouse, we broke Russia’s monopoly on the production of fuel for such reactors, but, in addition, liners are also needed. And now we can produce them," added the head of the generating company.

He noted that Ukraine is on the path to developing the technology of small modular reactors, and this is also linked to the concept of creating a Ukrainian nuclear technology hub, which Energoatom is striving for.

“We are closely monitoring the SMR technologies of all leading companies, we have memorandums with many, and we plan to sign agreements on the construction of factories in Ukraine for the production of components for such reactors,” he noted.

According to Kotin, SMRs are a promising area, and over time, the nuclear technology hub “will supply capacity, electricity, equipment, and components for SMRs to other countries.”

As reported, in April 2023, Energoatom and Holtec signed an agreement on the construction of a plant for the production of components for SMRs. The document declared a plan to install up to 20 SMR reactors in Ukraine.

