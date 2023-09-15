ProZorro.Sale publishes 15 objects of large privatization, including Odesa port-side plant, Centrenergo, United Mining Chemical Company

Controlling stakes in Odesa port-side chemical plant, Centrenergo, United Mining and Chemical Company, Ukrainian Energy Machines, Electrotyazhmash, Sumykhimprom were among the 15 large privatization objects that are represented in the ProZorro.Sale system.

According to the information on the website, they also include state-owned stakes in Dniprovsky Electric Locomotive Plant, NJSC Ukragroleasing, Indar, Oriana and Azovmash, a 51% share of Zaporizhia Titanium-Magnesium Plant and the property complexes of Krasnolymanska Coal Company, Uman Distillery and Aluminum Foil Plant.

It is indicated that the organizer is the State Property Fund (SPF) of Ukraine, but there are no deadlines for the sale.

As reported, after changes were made to the privatization legislation, on July 21, 2023, changes to the resolution came into force, in which the Cabinet of Ministers determined the technical requirements for working with the direction of large-scale privatization at ProZorro.Sale for electronic marketplaces. The matter concerns the sale of state objects with a book value of UAH 250 million or more through online auctions in the system.

According to the requirements of ProZorro.Sale, as the administrator of the trading system, 19 sites were accredited for large-scale privatization in early August.

At the end of March this year, the former head of the State Property Fund, and recently appointed Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov admitted that large-scale privatization could be resumed as early as the third quarter of this year.