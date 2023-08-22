Economy

19:38 22.08.2023

Program 5-7-9 for energy restoration to be launched in near future – Energy Minister

Program 5-7-9 for energy restoration to be launched in near future – Energy Minister

The government's 5-7-9 concessional lending program for the restoration of energy facilities damaged by Russian shelling will start working in the near future, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"Now the mechanism has been developed, so all enterprises should speed up, review what has already been done, and what else is needed. Many have already negotiated with banks. That is, they have an understanding of which banks to contact. Now we will launch this process," he told reporters on Tuesday.

According to Haluschenko, when enterprises agree on loans with banks, a decision will be made to compensate for the loan rate, which will determine the amount of funds allocated to reduce the rate on a particular loan.

At the same time, he added that there is a list of enterprises applying for participation in this program, among which, in particular, a number of thermal power plants.

