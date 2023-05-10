PepsiСo Ukraine resumes production of drinks in Mykolaiv region, Sandora juices in Kyiv region

Since March of this year, PepsiCo Ukraine has resumed the production of juices under the Sandora and Sadochok brands at its production facilities in the city of Vyshneve, Kyiv region, and also launched the production of drinks in Mykolaiv region, Head of Corporate Communications Department Alina Matkivska has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Within six months, we have been transferring four production lines to the production complex in Vyshneve and are gradually restoring the assortment of the portfolio that the company had before the suspension of production in Ukraine," she said.

According to the head of the corporate communications department, 100% Sandora orange juice produced in Ukraine is again available to Ukrainian consumers. Also the production of juices, which in the pre-war period were in the top 10 and were leaders in the Ukrainian market, resumed, Matkivska said. She said that this refers, in particular, to juices produced under the Sandora brand – cherry, tomato, multi-vitamin, pomegranate, and under the Sadochok brand – apple-grapes, multi-vitamin, multi-fruit, and tomato.

She added that the production of other juices from the product line, such as, for example, Sicilian orange or lemon, is gradually being restored.

According to the company representative, PepsiСo Ukraine has also resumed the production of drinks at the production complex in Mykolaiv region.

"Gradually, we are moving towards expanding the range, according to the one that was before the suspension of production in Ukraine," Matkivska said, without specifying what kind of drinks are now produced in Mykolaiv region.