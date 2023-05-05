Zaporizhkoks increases output by almost half in Jan-April due to downtime when war started

PrJSC Zaporizhkoks, one of the largest producers of coke and chemical products in Ukraine, part of the Metinvest group, in January-April this year increased the production of blast-furnace coke by 48.7% compared to the same period last year, to 282,600 tonnes from 190,000 tonnes.

According to the company, in April 2023, 71,300 tonnes of blast-furnace coke were produced, while in April 2022, it was 52,700 tonnes (an increase of 35.4%).

"The increase in the production level in April 2023 compared to the same period last year is associated with the withdrawal of production facilities from forced hot conservation caused by full-scale military operations on the territory of Ukraine," the company said.

As reported, in 2022, Zaporizhkoks reduced the production of blast-furnace coke by 11.9% compared to 2021, to 737,400 tonnes.

Zaporizhkoks produces about 10% of coke made in Ukraine and owns a full technological cycle for processing coke products. In addition, it produces coke oven gas and pitch coke.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated mining group of companies. Its major shareholders are SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%), jointly managing the company.

Metinvest Holding LLC is the management company of Metinvest Group.