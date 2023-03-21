Rada supports Kamyshin's appointment as Minister of Strategic Industry – MP

Economy

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed Oleksandr Kamyshin to the post of Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

The adoption of relevant draft resolution No. 9132 was supported by 312 MPs at a plenary session on Tuesday, a member of the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko said.

"The former head of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin has become new Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine," the parliamentarian said on his Telegram channel.

Kamyshin is former chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia (April 1, 2022 to February 27, 2023), since August 11, 2021 he has been acting Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia. Before heading Ukrzaliznytsia, he was a manager at Dragon Capital and SCM. In 2021, he worked as an adviser to Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov. In February 2023, he resigned from the position of head of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, announcing his plans to head the office for European integration of Ukrzaliznytsia in Europe. On March 3, 2023, he was appointed Advisor to the President of Ukraine (out of state).

As reported, on March 20, the parliament supported the resignation of Pavlo Riabikin from the post of Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

