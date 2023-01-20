Economy

16:03 20.01.2023

War in Ukraine is global, not regional – IMF Managing Director

1 min read
War in Ukraine is global, not regional – IMF Managing Director

The war in Ukraine should not be considered as a regional conflict since it has a global impact, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva has said.

The IMF head participated in a session on global economy prospects that traditionally closes the business program of the forum in Davos. When the moderator was ending the session, Georgieva asked for the floor to comment on the speech by Economy and Finance Minister of France Bruno Le Maire, who said inter alia that the conflict in Ukraine is global as long as common values are at stake.

The head of the IMF agreed with the assessment of the war as a global conflict. It destroyed the "peace dividends we had been enjoying for three decades," she said, adding that against this background the governments have to change their investment policy by switching funds to the military sector. In addition, such global problems as poverty and hunger have been exacerbated. Georgieva described the ongoing conflict as "a war against global economic prosperity."

Tags: #imf #war #georgieva

MORE ABOUT

20:15 18.01.2023
IAEA missions at Ukrainian NPPs to work until war end, for some time after – Grossi

IAEA missions at Ukrainian NPPs to work until war end, for some time after – Grossi

18:06 18.01.2023
Scholz: For the war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail

Scholz: For the war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail

16:09 14.01.2023
Russia may mobilize up to 500,000 more military personnel before spring – media

Russia may mobilize up to 500,000 more military personnel before spring – media

13:46 14.01.2023
Hungary not to allow NATO weapons through its territory to protect Hungarians in Zakarpattia – PM’s Chancellery

Hungary not to allow NATO weapons through its territory to protect Hungarians in Zakarpattia – PM’s Chancellery

13:40 14.01.2023
War in Ukraine continues with no end in sight – UN Dpty Sec Gen

War in Ukraine continues with no end in sight – UN Dpty Sec Gen

13:05 14.01.2023
Russia preparing for protracted war, transition to martial law – Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency

Russia preparing for protracted war, transition to martial law – Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency

19:21 13.01.2023
Ukrainian defense forces launch 15 strikes against areas of concentration of enemy troops in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian defense forces launch 15 strikes against areas of concentration of enemy troops in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

12:07 11.01.2023
War to end in 2023 – Podoliak

War to end in 2023 – Podoliak

09:33 10.01.2023
Zelensky: Thanks to resilience of warriors in Soledar, Ukraine wins extra time, forces

Zelensky: Thanks to resilience of warriors in Soledar, Ukraine wins extra time, forces

20:56 09.01.2023
Defense forces attack 18 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Defense forces attack 18 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom will need at least two months to resume operation of ZNPP after its de-occupation

Naftogaz head expects to reach consent solicitation on eurobonds 2022, 2026 in coming weeks

Nine blocks of thermal power plants, three main substations, one overhead line damaged in Russian missile attack on Jan 14 – PM

ZNPP losses from Russian aggression in past two months grow almost 1.5-fold to UAH 40 bln

EU macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023 tied to implementation of 20 points – media

LATEST

Alcohol production grows by 12% in 2022 despite Russian invasion – MP Hetmantsev

Ukrnafta ends well workover with transition to overlying horizon of field in eastern Ukraine

Some 30 energy companies request energy equipment worth EUR 107 mln within Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Ministry of Energy

DTEK urges IFIs to open access to lending to private energy companies to restore destroyed infrastructure

Nova Poshta reaches 95% of pre-war shipments

German Economy Minister visiting Odesa, announces EUR 52 mln in aid

Priorities of Ukraine's post-war energy sector to be development of nuclear, green generation, decentralization - Deputy Energy Minister

Lviv plans big presentation of transport and other projects in partnership with EU – mayor

IAEA missions start work at Rivne NPP, in Chornobyl NPP area

Energoatom will need at least two months to resume operation of ZNPP after its de-occupation

AD
AD
AD
AD