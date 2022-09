Govt approves renaming of Yuzhnoukrainska NPP to Pivdennoukrainska NPP

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the renaming of Yuzhnoukrainska NPP in Mykolaiv region to Pivdennoukrainska NPP.

The relevant resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated September 27, 2022 (No. 1061) on amending a number of other resolutions on the activities of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom was posted on the government's portal on Wednesday.

As reported, at the end of April, President of Energoatom Petro Kotin signed an order to rename this nuclear power plant.