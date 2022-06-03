Economy

20:06 03.06.2022

Philip Morris Ukraine in June to start selling most popular brands of cigarettes – media

 PJSC Philip Morris Ukraine has been forced to reduce the range of cigarette brands since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but already in June the range of imported cigarettes is expected to expand, which will continue in the coming months.

Five factories of the international tobacco company Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) are currently working to ensure supplies to Ukraine, CEO of Philip Morris Ukraine Maksym Barabash said in an interview with Censor.net.

"Before the war, our portfolio of cigarette brands consisted of 41 SKUs (commodity items). Today, it has, of course, decreased. Difficulties with logistics affect both the volume of deliveries and the ability to fully provide the entire range of our products in Ukraine... We expect that the most popular brands will be available from June, and in the coming months we plan to significantly expand the range," he said.

At the same time, Barabash noted a reduction in the cigarette market in March-May 2022 by at least 10%, mainly due to adult consumers who went abroad, as well as people who remained in the temporarily occupied territories.

The CEO recalled that the PMI factory near Kharkiv stopped working at the beginning of the war due to hostilities with Russian occupiers in the region. However, the company was able to resume sales of imported cigarettes in Ukraine in two weeks.

