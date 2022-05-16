Economy

14:05 16.05.2022

Ukrainians starting to return home – Kyivstar

3 min read
Ukrainians starting to return home – Kyivstar

The Kyivstar mobile network operator confirms the trend towards the return of Ukrainians home after a forced evacuation.

"We can confirm that there is a trend for Ukrainians to return home. We really see all the migration, we see all countries. Today, according to the Kyivstar database, Poland has accepted 35% of Ukrainians who have left the country, Germany – 15%, the Czech Republic – 7%, Italy – 5%, Moldova and Romania – 2% each, that is, these are the list of the top countries where Kyivstar customers went," Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He also said that according to the operator, there are about 8.7 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine.

"These are two types of migration: from big cities to towns and from east to west. Approximately 4 million people have moved to other areas of the country, others have moved from cities to villages within their regions. The internal migration of such a large number of people is a technical challenge for mobile networks," Komarov said.

According to him, today the average speed of mobile Internet in the Kyivstar network has fallen from about 38 Mbps to 28 Mbps due to the fact that almost 5 million subscribers have left the cities for the countryside.

"From territories where mobile data transmission is available in the 1800MHz and 2600MHz bands, they went to where LTE-900 technology works, which has a lower capacity. And this is the reason that we are now rethinking our plan to build new base stations for this year. For example, in areas with strong growth in subscribers, we plan to move from LTE-900 to LTE-1800, it is possible to increase it up to 2600 MHz somewhere," the president of the operator said.

He also said that the operator focuses on the subscriber migration data in terms of network development. In particular, the changes affected plans to build a gigabit network.

If earlier the operator focused in this part mainly on large cities, then during the war, the construction of a gigabit network in Lviv was completed in the first place, and it is also planned to expand other sections of the network in Western Ukraine.

As reported, specialists of the Kyivstar mobile network operator in the two months of the war eliminated more than 48,000 accidents in the physical and digital infrastructure of the network, and also replaced almost 25,000 meters of optical fiber.

Tags: #kyivstar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:14 16.05.2022
Ukraine will develop like Israel as country always ready for war – expert

Ukraine will develop like Israel as country always ready for war – expert

16:28 11.05.2022
Russian operators to not enter uncontrolled territories of Ukraine – Kyivstar President

Russian operators to not enter uncontrolled territories of Ukraine – Kyivstar President

16:14 11.05.2022
No threat of interference in Kyivstar network from outside - company president

No threat of interference in Kyivstar network from outside - company president

13:16 11.05.2022
Kyivstar expands provision of domestic tariffs in roaming to 16 countries

Kyivstar expands provision of domestic tariffs in roaming to 16 countries

12:06 21.03.2022
Kyivstar restores communication in some settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy regions

Kyivstar restores communication in some settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy regions

15:24 17.03.2022
Kyivstar provides businesses, govt agencies with Star.Docs e-document service free of charge

Kyivstar provides businesses, govt agencies with Star.Docs e-document service free of charge

12:46 17.03.2022
Kyivstar provides 201 bomb shelters in 14 cities of Ukraine with home internet by now

Kyivstar provides 201 bomb shelters in 14 cities of Ukraine with home internet by now

10:33 14.03.2022
Kyivstar TV starts broadcasting school online

Kyivstar TV starts broadcasting school online

12:27 11.03.2022
Kyivstar subscribers to receive UAH 250 bonus in nine countries

Kyivstar subscribers to receive UAH 250 bonus in nine countries

12:22 11.03.2022
Kyivstar announces purposeful destruction of telecoms infrastructure in Mariupol by Russian military

Kyivstar announces purposeful destruction of telecoms infrastructure in Mariupol by Russian military

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, IMF Managing Director discuss need for financial support for Ukrainian economy

NBU mulling return to floating hryvnia exchange rate - head

Govt transfers 172 Glusco filling stations to management of Naftogaz

Ukraine admits possibility of creating humanitarian corridor for export of grain via Belarus to ports of Baltic countries

European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine export its agricultural products

LATEST

Zelensky, IMF Managing Director discuss need for financial support for Ukrainian economy

Ukravtodor plans to open traffic for trucks along Zhytomyr highway by late May

Ukraine, USA discuss ways to resolve fuel crisis

NBU mulling return to floating hryvnia exchange rate - head

Ukraine provides gas transit from Poland to Hungary for over 1 mcm of gas daily – GTSOU head

Ministry of Economy sets gasoline, diesel fuel price caps for mid-May

Imports of fuel from EU triples – Ukraine's Ministry of Economy

Canada after 20 years cancels 77% duty on hot-rolled steel from Ukraine

Govt reorganizes territorial bodies of State Regulatory Service into 6 interregional departments

Govt transfers 172 Glusco filling stations to management of Naftogaz

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD