11:32 27.09.2021

Environmental reforms in Ukraine ignore economic and social components – EBA director

Environmental reforms in Ukraine ignore economic and social components – EBA director

Environmental reforms are devoid of a systematic approach and are carried out only from the point of view of ecology, without taking into account economic and social aspects, Executive Director of the European Business Association (EBA) Anna Derevyanko has said.

"There is no complexity in state policy. There is no holistic vision and clarity in legislation. Eco-reforms are only taking place from the point of view of ecology, without taking into account economic and social components," Derevyanko said in an interview with Green Deal.

In addition, according to her, business is unhappy with cases of manipulation on environmental issues by government agencies in the development of bills and regulations.

"European practices are implemented into Ukrainian legislation at their own discretion: they include something partially, something completely and even more. At the same time, business comments are not taken into account. I would hate to think about the incompetence of personnel, but the quality of legislative initiatives clearly suffers from this," the executive director of EBA said.

Derevyanko also said that the "green" policy in the country is still monopolized by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, and the process of its integration into the country's economic agenda is just beginning, it will be long and difficult.

Tags: #anna_derevyanko #eba
