Economy

11:40 25.08.2021

Court denies ex-PrivatBank owners' motion to dismiss Privatbank's case against them

2 min read
Court denies ex-PrivatBank owners' motion to dismiss Privatbank's case against them

The Court of Chancery of Delaware (Judge Slights) has denied the motion of former owners of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov to dismiss Privatbank's case against its former owners regarding the recovery of losses caused before 2016, which alleged that the case must be considered by the courts of Ukraine (forum non conveniens), the press service of the bank reported on Wednesday.

"According to the decision, the Court of Chancery will continue consideration of the case No. 2019-0377-JRS pursuant to the civil claim of JSC CB PrivatBank against Ihor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Boholiubov and other legal entities and individuals, concerning the compensation of damages caused by the defendants to the Bank prior to its nationalization in December 2016," the bank said.

The court also granted Privatbank's motion and entered a status quo order, prohibiting any actions outside the ordinary course of business with various assets of the defendants in the United States.

The press service said that this order, in the words of the court, is "warranted to provide Plaintiff proper security for the more than $600 million in damages it seeks in this action."

Simultaneously, the court granted the motion of the defendants to stay the case in part until related litigations in Ukraine are resolved.

As reported, in May 2018, PrivatBank initiated a case in the Court of Chancery of Delaware against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov and other legal entities and individuals. Optima Acquisitions, Optima Group, Optima Ventures, Optima 55 Public Square, Optima One Cleveland Center, Optima 1375, Optima 1375 II, Optima 1300, Optima 777, Optima Stemmons, Optima 7171, Optima 500, Optima 925 (all are LLCs) and Optima International of Miami, Inc. are among the defenders.

In addition, the press service of PrivatBank told Interfax-Ukraine that the bank had filed two amended statements of claim to the relevant court proceedings, and also clarified that the amount of dubious transactions claimed in the statements, taking into account additional ones, is about $750 million.

Tags: #court #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:33 17.08.2021
Court extends Antonenko's house arrest, Duhar's obligations for another two months

Court extends Antonenko's house arrest, Duhar's obligations for another two months

10:25 12.08.2021
Court ends investigation in murder of Voronenkov, proceeds to debate

Court ends investigation in murder of Voronenkov, proceeds to debate

12:46 10.08.2021
Ukraine's MFA: UN Court to undoubtedly recognize groundless arguments stated by Russia in counter-memo in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case

Ukraine's MFA: UN Court to undoubtedly recognize groundless arguments stated by Russia in counter-memo in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case

12:32 06.08.2021
Sytnyk: HACC's decision to overturn Dubilet's arrest in absentia affects investigation into PrivatBank's case

Sytnyk: HACC's decision to overturn Dubilet's arrest in absentia affects investigation into PrivatBank's case

11:23 02.08.2021
Court allows investigation in absentia against Yanukovych in case of shootings on Maidan

Court allows investigation in absentia against Yanukovych in case of shootings on Maidan

17:36 13.07.2021
Court seizes assets of wanted MP Kozak

Court seizes assets of wanted MP Kozak

09:21 09.07.2021
Medvedchuk's round-the-clock house arrest extended until Sept 7 – media

Medvedchuk's round-the-clock house arrest extended until Sept 7 – media

18:36 06.07.2021
Court extends term of arrest of Ukrainian journalist Yesypenko, detained in Crimea, for six months – Denisova

Court extends term of arrest of Ukrainian journalist Yesypenko, detained in Crimea, for six months – Denisova

11:36 06.07.2021
Court stops NACP's order to Naftogaz Supervisory Board demanding to terminate contract with Vitrenko

Court stops NACP's order to Naftogaz Supervisory Board demanding to terminate contract with Vitrenko

12:43 02.07.2021
Kyiv Court of Appeal returns complaints of property owner's repesentative, filed in interests of son of Yanukovych

Kyiv Court of Appeal returns complaints of property owner's repesentative, filed in interests of son of Yanukovych

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energy Ministers of U.S., Germany, Ukraine discuss threats of Nord Stream 2 - Haluschenko

IMF SBA for Ukraine could be extended for six months – finance minister

Energoatom fully prepares CSFSF for operation, awaiting permission from regulator in coming days – Kotin

Metinvest accepts $142.5 mln of 2026 eurobonds for buyout

Fitch revises outlooks for seven Ukraine's cities to 'positive'

LATEST

Energy Ministers of U.S., Germany, Ukraine discuss threats of Nord Stream 2 - Haluschenko

Finance Ministry to present bill on indirect methods of determining income in 2021 – Marchenko

IMF SBA for Ukraine could be extended for six months – finance minister

Ukrainian PM, EU rep discuss introduction of ACAA

Metinvest, its partners send offer to buy out shares from minority shareholders of Pokrovske Colliery under squeeze-out procedure

Energoatom fully prepares CSFSF for operation, awaiting permission from regulator in coming days – Kotin

DTEK Energy repairs 16 out of 28 TPP power units planned for 2021

Metinvest accepts $142.5 mln of 2026 eurobonds for buyout

Zelensky signs law abolishing Crimea free economic area

Interpipe forced to leave U.S. pipe market due to introduction of some restrictions – company's statement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD