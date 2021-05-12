Ukraine, U.S. to hold Trade and Investment Council - Trade Representative

Deputy Minister of Economy, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai agreed to hold a Trade and Investment Council.

"We talked about the need to strengthen dialogue on climate change, non-tariff rules for industrial and food products both in the context of strengthening the World Trade Organization (WTO) and on the bilateral track. We agreed to hold a Council on Trade and Investment and talk," Kachka wrote on Facebook on Wednesday following a discussion with Tai on key trade issues held on May 11.

During the conversation, Tai expressed support for the idea of free production of vaccines (waiver), he said.

"We expressed our support. Ukraine is ready to act as a compressor of the waiver initiative and to convince the EU that it is necessary," Kachka said.

With regard to duties on metallurgical products, the United States, according to Kachka, is ready to seek an individual approach to metal trading in order to overcome the problem of overcapacity.

"We explained that the duties and the EU measures applied later ended in the opposite direction in terms of overcapacity [excess capacity]. In general, Ukraine is more likely a partner of the West in transforming metallurgy," Ukrainian trade representative added.