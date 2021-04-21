BlaBlaCar acquires Ukrainian company Octobus

The world's largest road travel marketplace BlaBlaCar has bought the Ukrainian automated bus passenger transport management company Octobus.

According to a BlaBlaCar press release, Octobus is a cloud-based platform that enables bus carriers to automate their business processes, from sales and marketing to analytics, accounting and fleet management.

It is expected that thanks to the joint efforts of Octobus and BlaBlaCar, bus carriers will receive key functionality that will help them to be competitive and increase the pace of development in the current market conditions. These include the ability to create own website and mobile application for online sales, as well as own call center for phone sales and a mobile application for drivers and staff.

The Octobus deal will allow BlaBlaCar to accelerate the digitalization of the bus market in Ukraine and scale it to countries where bus operators still sell most of their tickets offline at bus stations and ticket offices. In turn, BlaBlaCar users will have more choice for travel: carpooling in private cars or bus rides, the company said.

BlaBlaCar said that this decision was made for the platform as part of the overall development strategy.

"The Ukrainian bus market has great potential. Unlike European countries, the Ukrainian market consists of hundreds of bus operators. Many of them have their own business management system, which does not always meet the needs, since developing and maintaining such solutions is a rather expensive task. Carriers want to be engaged in transportation, not IT development. This is logical. At the same time, most of the companies, especially small ones, which still do business in Excel and even a notebook... We will offer carriers a technology with which they can provide an optimal online presence, optimize their business processes, focusing on the key tasks of their business, the quality of services provided for passengers and, as a result, increasing sales," CEO of BlaBlaCar in Ukraine Oleksiy Lazorenko said.

In turn, the founder and CEO of Octobus, Ivan Kirov, added that for bus carriers the system will remain an independent tool for managing inventory and business processes, while existing BlaBlaCar partners will be able to use the service for free.

BlaBlaCar also announced raising a new EUR 97 million funding round. As the company said, the attracted investments will help maintain the current growth rates of the company, as well as develop the BlaBlaCar bus business, in particular in Ukraine. Among the company's key objectives is to expand the network of bus partners and improve the platform to offer passengers a convenient and reliable way to buy tickets online.

BlaBlaCar is the world's largest road travel marketplace (website and mobile app for iOS and Android) that brings together a trusted community of travel companions as well as official bus rides.

As of April 2021, the number of BlaBlaCar users exceeds 90 million in 22 countries.